DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 356 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,307 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $9,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,069,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,591,000 after acquiring an additional 109,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,092 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,456 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,297,132 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,924,186 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,451,000 after purchasing an additional 9,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,025,000 after purchasing an additional 87,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMO stock opened at $59.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.47. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of $44.22 and a twelve month high of $63.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.4473 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.45%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

