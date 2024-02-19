DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases Shares of 155,900 Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 155,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,732,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TREX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 21.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Trex by 38.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the first quarter worth $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Trex by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 23.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Trex Price Performance

Shares of TREX stock opened at $90.86 on Monday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $93.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.49. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TREX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Trex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

