DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $7,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in A. O. Smith by 393.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $80.09 on Monday. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.40 and a fifty-two week high of $82.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.39 and a 200 day moving average of $74.20.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.89 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $205,227.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,793.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $205,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,793.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $65,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

