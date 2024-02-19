DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 140,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Southern were worth $9,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $334,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,552 shares in the company, valued at $8,672,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,817,613 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.46.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SO

Southern Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE SO opened at $66.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $75.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.74.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.14%.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.