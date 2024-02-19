DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 52.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 412,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462,491 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $11,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.87.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

Conagra Brands stock opened at $27.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $38.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.96%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

