DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,687 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CDW were worth $8,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of CDW by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CDW stock opened at $241.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.18. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $160.66 and a 1-year high of $247.63.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

CDW declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CDW shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.60.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

