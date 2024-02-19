DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 26,800 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26,800 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 45.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Alibaba Group stock opened at $73.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $187.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $105.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.20.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

