DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 37,708 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,708 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Twilio were worth $7,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,049 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,818,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $84,442,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 631.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 2,050.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 873,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,195,000 after purchasing an additional 832,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Twilio news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $207,152.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,559,081.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,020,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,342,944 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSE TWLO opened at $58.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $78.16.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

