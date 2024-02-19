DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 4,541 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,541 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in American International Group were worth $8,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:AIG opened at $70.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $73.28.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. American International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIG. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.82.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

