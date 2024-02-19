DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 733,936 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 86.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733,936 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $8,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.4% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $81.35 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.17 and its 200 day moving average is $78.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.49.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.73.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

