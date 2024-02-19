Desjardins Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AYA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.75 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of AYA stock opened at C$10.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.73. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of C$6.58 and a 1 year high of C$11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.91, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

