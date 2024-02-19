Desjardins Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of goeasy in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $16.67 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $16.93. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $16.79 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GSY. Cormark boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$193.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$166.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$145.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$160.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, goeasy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$186.33.

goeasy Stock Performance

Shares of goeasy stock opened at C$177.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$159.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$134.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.60, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 27.82. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$87.00 and a 1 year high of C$180.10.

goeasy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. goeasy’s payout ratio is 32.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other goeasy news, Director David Ingram sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.50, for a total transaction of C$387,600.00. 22.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

