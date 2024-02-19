Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 106,162 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 566,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,162 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $18,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,970,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,825,000 after buying an additional 2,291,607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,576,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,828,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,191,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,646,000 after purchasing an additional 75,359 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Sealed Air by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,261,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,736,000 after buying an additional 237,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,130,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,889,000 after acquiring an additional 83,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.91.

Shares of SEE opened at $36.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.45. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

