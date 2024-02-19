Deutsche Bank AG Buys 11,881 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 464,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,881 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $21,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CZR. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 139.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4,708.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CZR shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JMP Securities started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.08.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $42.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 2.85. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

