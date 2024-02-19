Deutsche Bank AG Buys 29,002 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 228,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,002 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $24,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Globe Life by 37.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after buying an additional 1,973,186 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,079,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth about $112,989,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 1,085.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 834,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 764,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 94.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,213,000 after purchasing an additional 677,778 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.14.

GL opened at $125.53 on Monday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.23 and a 52 week high of $127.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.70.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Globe Life news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $1,790,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $306,337.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $1,790,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,003 shares of company stock worth $4,745,889 over the last ninety days. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

