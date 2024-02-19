Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 357,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,361 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Twilio were worth $20,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Twilio by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Twilio by 328.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 18.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $759,333.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,984,495.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,020,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,342,944 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $58.59 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $78.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.35 and a 200-day moving average of $64.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC cut shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.89.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

