Deutsche Bank AG Has $20.94 Million Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,948 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $20,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $78.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.37. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.69 and a 1-year high of $81.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.35 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

