Deutsche Bank AG Has $23.48 Million Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,302,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643,658 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $23,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.7% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $392,945.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,062.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $13.02 on Monday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $13.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEVA. Jefferies Financial Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.