Deutsche Bank AG Has $23.52 Million Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 87.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,285 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Jabil were worth $23,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 87.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 419.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total transaction of $803,604.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,875,434.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $8,285,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,658 shares of company stock valued at $7,011,771. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Stock Down 1.8 %

JBL stock opened at $138.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.16 and a 12 month high of $142.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.88.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

