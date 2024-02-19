Deutsche Bank AG Has $23.60 Million Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50,405 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Loews were worth $23,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its holdings in Loews by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Loews by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Loews by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Loews by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $74.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.89. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $75.38.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.02%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $542,929.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,645.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $542,929.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,645.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $9,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 945,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,087,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,327 shares of company stock valued at $10,031,372 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

