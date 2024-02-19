Deutsche Bank AG Increases Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,639,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433,696 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $21,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter worth about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC increased its position in Paramount Global by 635.0% during the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PARA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Paramount Global Stock Down 4.7 %

PARA stock opened at $12.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.72. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.08.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.