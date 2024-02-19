Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 4,165.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,526 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in AZZ were worth $18,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in AZZ by 557.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in AZZ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 31.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of AZZ by 44.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

AZZ opened at $72.36 on Monday. AZZ Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.74 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.55%.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

