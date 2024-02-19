Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 1,897 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 187,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Celanese were worth $23,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CE. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.29.

Celanese Price Performance

NYSE CE opened at $151.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.36. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $97.12 and a 52 week high of $159.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.96.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

About Celanese

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.