Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 608,769 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 586.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 712,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608,769 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $24,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Bread Financial by 477.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 39,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 32,756 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $913,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 188.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 414,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,183,000 after purchasing an additional 270,750 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter worth about $990,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 255.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $37.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.93. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $41.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $1.57. Bread Financial had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Insider Transactions at Bread Financial

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $1,605,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,454,591.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 494,000 shares of company stock worth $16,014,460 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on BFH shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bread Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.42.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

