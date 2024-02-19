Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 981,103 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,129 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $24,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,206 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 28,795 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 24.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,665 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 14,580 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,376 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 489,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $634,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

BEN stock opened at $27.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average of $26.03. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen began coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BEN

Franklin Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.