Deutsche Bank AG Sells 20,640 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,344,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,640 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in agilon health were worth $23,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in agilon health by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 413,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 89,728 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 4,617.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,679,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in agilon health by 44.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in agilon health by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 321,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 165,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in agilon health by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 661,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 216,500 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGL. Truist Financial downgraded shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Benchmark dropped their price target on agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke acquired 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $250,206.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,265.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AGL opened at $7.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 0.47. agilon health, inc. has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.83.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

