Deutsche Bank AG Sells 227,865 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 278,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,865 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $19,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $113,080.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,478.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $793,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $113,080.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,478.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,897 shares of company stock worth $6,717,081 in the last ninety days. 11.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ZM stock opened at $62.12 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $58.87 and a one year high of $77.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of -0.08.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

