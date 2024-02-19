Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 36,629 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $24,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 108.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 208.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,172.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,172.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Trading Down 0.8 %

AYI opened at $240.17 on Monday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.30 and a 12 month high of $244.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AYI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AYI

Acuity Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.