DigitalOcean (DOCN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect DigitalOcean to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

DOCN stock opened at $40.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.18. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -155.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of DigitalOcean from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $52.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.40.

Insider Activity at DigitalOcean

In other DigitalOcean news, CEO Yancey L. Spruill sold 149,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $4,324,948.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,699,067 shares in the company, valued at $135,756,045.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalOcean

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 264,161.5% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 34,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 34,341 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,660,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 23,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

