Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 33.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 32,113 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $23,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ opened at $421.85 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $439.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $415.49 and a 200-day moving average of $390.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DPZ. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $340.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.00.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

