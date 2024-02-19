Dover Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.22 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Dover in a research note issued on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.32. The consensus estimate for Dover’s current full-year earnings is $9.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dover’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. Dover’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.18.

Dover Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:DOV opened at $161.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. Dover has a twelve month low of $127.25 and a twelve month high of $164.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dover

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Dover by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,057,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,223,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,150 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,470 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $126,175,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,428,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,319,000 after acquiring an additional 879,533 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

