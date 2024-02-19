Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,495 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 50,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $61,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,397.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCS opened at $30.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.18. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $37.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.94.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

