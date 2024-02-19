DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Bought by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 44.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 7.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 0.5% in the third quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 2.2% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its position in DraftKings by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 11,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $7,654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,476,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,055,566.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,390,485 shares of company stock valued at $132,291,151 in the last quarter. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Up 0.2 %

DKNG stock opened at $44.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $45.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.45. The firm has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 1.87.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 84.80% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.64.

View Our Latest Report on DKNG

DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.