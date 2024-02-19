Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) & Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT) Financial Survey

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) and Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Edap Tms and Heyu Biological Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edap Tms $57.97 million 3.87 -$3.09 million ($0.62) -9.81 Heyu Biological Technology $80,000.00 451.71 -$270,000.00 N/A N/A

Heyu Biological Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Edap Tms.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edap Tms -37.67% -32.37% -21.71% Heyu Biological Technology -453.55% -6.43% -4.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Edap Tms and Heyu Biological Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Edap Tms and Heyu Biological Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edap Tms 0 0 2 0 3.00 Heyu Biological Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Edap Tms presently has a consensus target price of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 124.78%. Given Edap Tms’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Edap Tms is more favorable than Heyu Biological Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.6% of Edap Tms shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Edap Tms shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 89.2% of Heyu Biological Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Edap Tms has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heyu Biological Technology has a beta of -17.74, indicating that its stock price is 1,874% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Edap Tms beats Heyu Biological Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST). The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices based on HIFU technology for the minimally invasive treatment of urological and other clinical indications. This segment also offers Ablatherm, an ultrasound guided robotic HIFU device for the treatment of organ-confined prostate cancer; Ablatherm Fusion that incorporates the company's proprietary fusion software, which merges MRI and ultrasound images; and the Focal One, a HIFU robotic device dedicated to the focal therapy of prostate cancer, as well as disposables, and leasing and treatment related services; and maintenance services. The ESWL division manufactures, markets, and services lithotripter for the treatment of urinary tract stones by means of ESWL technology; and offers Sonolith i-move, an extracorporeal shockwave lithotripter to small and mid-size hospitals, as well as sells disposable parts for lithotripters and electrodes. The Distribution division markets, distributes, and services lasers, micro-ultrasound systems, and other medical products from third parties, as well as leases devices; sells disposables and spare parts; and offers maintenance services. It markets and sells its products through its direct marketing, sales organization, and service platform, as well as through third-party distributors and agents. The company serves hospitals, urology clinics, and research institutions. EDAP TMS S.A. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

About Heyu Biological Technology

Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Zengqiang Investment Limited. As of September 4, 2023, Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Heyu Biological Technology Corporation.

