Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) and CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Financial Comparison

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CASI Pharmaceuticals and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals -95.24% -110.90% -47.81% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -203.00%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CASI Pharmaceuticals and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals $43.11 million 1.79 -$41.01 million ($3.01) -1.93 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$36.06 million ($9.07) -0.08

Analyst Recommendations

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CASI Pharmaceuticals. CASI Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CASI Pharmaceuticals and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CASI Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

CASI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 106.90%. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 7,127.33%. Given Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than CASI Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.6% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma. The company's other hematology/oncology assets in pipeline include CNCT 19, an autologous CD19 CAR-T investigative product; BI-1206, novel anti-Fc?RIIB antibody, for the treatment of solid tumors and relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; CB-5339, a novel VCP/p97 inhibitor that focuses on valosin-containing protein (VCP)/p97 as a novel target in protein homeostasis, DNA damage response, and other cellular stress pathways for therapeutic use in the treatment of patients with various malignancies; and CID-103, a human IgG1 anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody. The company has licensing agreements with Juventas Biotechnology (Tianjin) Co., Ltd.; BioInvent International AB; Black Belt Therapeutics Limited; Cleave Therapeutics, Inc.; and Acrotech Biopharma L.L.C. to develop and commercialize its commercial product EVOMELA. It also has distribution agreements with China Resources Pharmaceutical Commercial Group International Trading Co., Ltd; Pharmathen Global BV; and Riemser Pharma GmbH. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company also develops various preclinical programs for the treatment of alport syndrome, recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, junctional epidermolysis bullosa, and familial adenomatous polyposis, as well as various earlier discovery stage programs in oncology. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.