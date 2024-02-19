EMC Capital Management Has $808,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

EMC Capital Management reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 0.5% of EMC Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $726.13 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $204.21 and a one year high of $746.11. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $571.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $495.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $580.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.