Emera (EMA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.71 per share for the quarter.

Emera Price Performance

TSE:EMA opened at C$48.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. Emera has a one year low of C$43.67 and a one year high of C$59.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$49.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.20, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Emera Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.717 per share. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Emera’s payout ratio is currently 65.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on EMA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Emera from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Emera from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$56.50.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Further Reading

