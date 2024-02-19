Emera (EMA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.71 per share for the quarter.
TSE:EMA opened at C$48.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. Emera has a one year low of C$43.67 and a one year high of C$59.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$49.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.20, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.23.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.717 per share. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Emera’s payout ratio is currently 65.68%.
Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.
