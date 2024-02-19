Energy Recovery (ERII) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Energy Recovery to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Energy Recovery stock opened at $16.18 on Monday. Energy Recovery has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The firm has a market cap of $914.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.93 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.05.

In other news, CFO Joshua Ballard sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $115,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,152 shares in the company, valued at $853,812. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $202,348 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 299.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 65,787 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,955,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,686,000 after purchasing an additional 62,585 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 917.2% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 143,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 129,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

