Energy Recovery (ERII) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Energy Recovery to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Energy Recovery Stock Performance
Energy Recovery stock opened at $16.18 on Monday. Energy Recovery has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The firm has a market cap of $914.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.93 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.05.
Insider Activity at Energy Recovery
In other news, CFO Joshua Ballard sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $115,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,152 shares in the company, valued at $853,812. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $202,348 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Recovery
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.
Read Our Latest Report on Energy Recovery
Energy Recovery Company Profile
Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Recovery
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.