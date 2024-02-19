Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.82.

ETR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $100.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.86. Entergy has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $111.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,429,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 20.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 52.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,074,000 after buying an additional 65,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Entergy by 37.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after purchasing an additional 79,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

