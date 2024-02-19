Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for BlackLine, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BL)

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BlackLine in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau expects that the technology company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BlackLine’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BlackLine’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BlackLine from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on BlackLine from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.90.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $57.61 on Monday. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $47.26 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -576.10, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.61.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $255,192.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 88,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,927.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,322 shares of company stock worth $390,627. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

