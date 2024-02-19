Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Waste Connections, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.25. Atb Cap Markets has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $4.81 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.31.

Shares of WCN opened at $167.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.65. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $126.12 and a 52 week high of $168.33.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 5.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 214,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,787,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,463,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,980,000 after acquiring an additional 95,279 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 86.2% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 184,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,388,000 after acquiring an additional 85,494 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 8.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,290,000 after acquiring an additional 26,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,002,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,603,000 after acquiring an additional 59,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

