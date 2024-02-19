Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Barrick Gold Corp’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Barrick Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the gold and copper producer will earn $0.88 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.06. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.85.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE GOLD opened at $14.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 288.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 67,516 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 97.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 113,486 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 17.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,007,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $24,620,000 after purchasing an additional 151,763 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

