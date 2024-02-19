Equities Analysts Set Expectations for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a research note issued on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BJRI. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.30.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Up 2.8 %

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $36.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $845.87 million, a PE ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.34. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $37.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.12.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $120,642.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,873.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,061 shares of company stock worth $163,368. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

