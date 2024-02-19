Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Palo Alto Networks, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Y. Lee anticipates that the network technology company will post earnings of $2.59 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palo Alto Networks’ current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.49.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $366.41 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $165.36 and a 1 year high of $380.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.65. The company has a market cap of $115.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.19, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total transaction of $12,896,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at $53,081,340.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total value of $12,896,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,081,340.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 40,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.07, for a total transaction of $10,909,275.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,388,112.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 419,426 shares of company stock valued at $119,134,439. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

