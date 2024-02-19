Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Quipt Home Medical Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Quipt Home Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $62.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.60 million. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on QIPT. Raymond James cut shares of Quipt Home Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of QIPT stock opened at $4.46 on Monday. Quipt Home Medical has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $187.77 million, a P/E ratio of -49.55 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QIPT. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 37.9% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 597,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 164,202 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

