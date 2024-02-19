Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.42.

ETRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,352,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,665,000 after buying an additional 556,872 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 664,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,345,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $890,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $10.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.95. Equitrans Midstream has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.19%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

