Exelon (EXC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) is set to release its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Exelon to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EXC opened at $34.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.18. Exelon has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Guggenheim cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

