Financial Contrast: Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) & IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM)

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) and Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of IceCure Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Pulmonx shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of IceCure Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Pulmonx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

IceCure Medical has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulmonx has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IceCure Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pulmonx 0 1 5 0 2.83

IceCure Medical presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 155.47%. Pulmonx has a consensus target price of $14.17, indicating a potential downside of 1.07%. Given IceCure Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe IceCure Medical is more favorable than Pulmonx.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IceCure Medical and Pulmonx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IceCure Medical $3.09 million 20.23 -$16.98 million ($0.37) -3.70 Pulmonx $53.66 million 10.22 -$58.92 million ($1.62) -8.84

IceCure Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pulmonx. Pulmonx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IceCure Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares IceCure Medical and Pulmonx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IceCure Medical -535.84% -77.41% -62.95% Pulmonx -94.47% -43.93% -31.68%

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation. The company also provides StratX Lung Analysis Platform, a cloud-based quantitative computed tomography analysis service that offers information on emphysema destruction, fissure completeness, and lobar volume to help identify target lobes for the treatment with Zephyr Valves. It serves emphysema patients in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pulmonx and changed its name to Pulmonx Corporation in December 2013. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

