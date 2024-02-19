Financial Security Advisor Inc. Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Financial Security Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 29,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,000. Alphabet comprises 1.8% of Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $140.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.24. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $88.57 and a one year high of $153.78. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total transaction of $119,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,665.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,774 shares of company stock worth $19,547,001. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.