Financial Survey: CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) and Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT)

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) and Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.8% of Hut 8 shares are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of CNFinance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CNFinance and Hut 8, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNFinance 0 0 0 0 N/A Hut 8 1 0 2 0 2.33

Earnings & Valuation

Hut 8 has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 20.63%. Given Hut 8’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hut 8 is more favorable than CNFinance.

This table compares CNFinance and Hut 8’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNFinance $260.58 million N/A $20.11 million $0.33 6.33 Hut 8 $115.90 million 3.86 -$186.77 million ($2.75) -3.67

CNFinance has higher revenue and earnings than Hut 8. Hut 8 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNFinance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CNFinance and Hut 8’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNFinance 9.73% 4.33% 1.20% Hut 8 -184.31% -24.58% -20.69%

Volatility & Risk

CNFinance has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hut 8 has a beta of 3.9, suggesting that its stock price is 290% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CNFinance beats Hut 8 on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property. It operates approximately 87 branches and sub-branches in China. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

